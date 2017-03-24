Dunkin’ Donuts Fans Can’t Handle the Demise of the Coffee Coolatta

Dunkin’ Donuts fans are in mourning.

When news broke that the company would be discontinuing the Coffee Coolatta this summer, loyal drinkers did not take it well—despite the beverage being replaced with something shockingly similar.

“Our Coffee Coolatta isn’t good enough,” Chris Fuqua, Dunkin’s senior vice president of brand marketing, told Business Insider on Tuesday. “Coolattas are a platform we’ve had for years,” added the director of culinary innovation, Paul Racicot. “But, we believe it’s time we… contemporize our frozen platform.”

Its replacement, the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, is inspired by their more classic iced coffees and has about 150 calories less than the Coolatta. The differences end there, but still, Coolatta fans took out their frustrations on Twitter with tributes to the cold drink and disgruntled tweets.

RELATED: These 7 Coffee Gadgets Will Finally Make You a Morning Person

The coffee coolatta is the greatest invention of the 90's. Crazy. I'm legit crying 😭😭 #SaveTheCoffeeCoolatta — ShipMasterFlex (@KidNamedShippee) March 23, 2017

me upon hearing dunkin donuts is discontinuing the coffee coolatta pic.twitter.com/ohPQQWYkPR — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) March 23, 2017

When Dunkin replaces the "Coffee Coolatta" with the "Frozen Dunkin Coffee" pic.twitter.com/EDYLkTNGFu — Matt Lazarus (@MattJLazarus) March 24, 2017

Dunkin Donuts is discontinuing the coffee coolatta…I can imagine the people in Mass planning to protest at the headquarters — John Rossi (@IAMJohnRossi) March 22, 2017

From Coinage: Can You Still Pay With a Torn Dollar Bill?

There is one ray of light at the end of the tunnel, though: Dunkin plans to keep serving the fruit-flavored Coolattas… for now.