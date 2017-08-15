Duff Goldman Shares His Dramatic Weight Loss After 3 Months of ‘Eating Clean’

Duff Goldman doesn’t even recognize himself.

The former Ace of Cakes star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his impressive weight loss with his before and after photos—which were taken only three months apart. “Wow. It’s been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people,” he wrote of the selfies highlighting his noticeably thinner face.

Goldman told curious commenters that he dropped the weight the “old school” way by “eating clean, riding my bike, lifting weights.”

Friends of the Food Network chef including Michael Voltaggio and Rocco DiSpirito joined in on congratulating Goldman on his success so far. “@duffgoldman really impressive work bro!” commented DiSpirito, who’s known for his own 30 lb. weight loss. “You look terrific and I am sure feel even better.”

Though this is his first time sharing a transformation photo, Goldman has been documenting his efforts on Instagram recently. While on trip to Israel on Sunday, the chef channeled his inner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson by sampling the “local plant life” and enjoying an early morning workout with his brother.

How to kill jet lag…wake up at 4 am, enjoy the local plant life while watching the sun come up over the Golan Heights, then hit the weights. My brother Willie did it all with me against his wishes, but I can be pretty convincing. This my Dwayne @therock Johnson impersonation. 💪 A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

That feeling when you lose so much weight you drop a shirt size so all your friends send you new t shirts. Thanks @therealikes! A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

‪July 4th when you're eatin' clean. Elk and Bison burgers.‬ A post shared by Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Goldman even kept to his diet on arguably the year’s most food-centric holiday. “July 4th when you’re eatin’ clean. Elk and Bison burgers,” he shared on a photo of his bun-less burgers, pickles and grilled zucchini.

But all his hard work is clearly paying off. Last week, Goldman revealed that he’s at the stage in his weight loss when he it’s time for a whole new wardrobe.

“That feeling when you lose so much weight you drop a shirt size so all your friends send you new t shirts,” he wrote.