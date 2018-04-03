Duff Goldman Proposes to Girlfriend Johnna Colbry with Butcher's Twine: 'I Didn’t Plan This Out'

Chef Duff Goldman is so in love with his girlfriend, he spontaneously proposed to her with butcher’s twine.

The former Ace of Cakes star, 43, shared a photo of the delicate wire on Instagram Monday, sharing that he had simply been going about his day when he realized he was “absolutely in love” with girlfriend Johnna Colbry, 24.

“I woke up yesterday and it felt like any other day. Sun was shining, birds was chirping. I made some coffee, ate a little breakfast, and got in the shower,” he wrote in the caption of their hands locked in an embrace.

“I was shaving my head when like a mule kick to the heart I realized that I am absolutely in love with Johnna ( @letushear ) and I can’t imagine living another day without her in my life,” he continued. “She is kind, funny, smart, beautiful, cool, wise, and sexy. She’s a tempest of feeling.”

He explained why he proposed with a ring made out of light blue string, writing, “I didn’t plan this out, it just happened and it was so glaringly obvious that I couldn’t have stopped it if I wanted to. I asked her to marry me. She said yes.”

Goldman continued, “I cannot imagine a state of happiness that is more intense than whatever I’m feeling right now. My heart just might burst. I love you muffin. I love every scar. I love the way you smell. I’m sorry I didn’t have a real ring. I hope you don’t mind butcher’s twine, I am a chef, after all.”

Colbry also shared the photo adding her own message to their engagement.

“Officially my ride or die. My forever muffin. My buffalo. I’m so crazy about you @duffgoldman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life going on adventures with you! 😊 hnnnnggg,” she wrote, adding a series of hashtags.

The Food Network star – who is also behind the hugely popular do-it-yourself cake decorating chain, Duff’s Cakemix – and the retail manager have been dating since 2016.