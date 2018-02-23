Drew Barrymore Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Throwback Cake — See the Pic!

Drew Barrymore‘s 43rd birthday on Thursday was the perfect opportunity for a #TBT — though instead of sharing a throwback shot on social media, the Charlie’s Angels actress had it printed on her cake.

At the celebration for her big day, Barrymore blew the candles out on a special sheet cake decorated with a photo of her 6-year-old self, taken during the promotion of her breakout film E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial.

The cake, seen in a shot Barrymore later shared to Instagram, included the message “Happy Birthday Drew” on it.

It was the perfect callback for Barrymore, who told her followers that she doesn’t fear aging.

“I’m so happy to get older because getting older is better!” she said in a video posted after her party. “It’s a stripe that you earn. It’s delicious and wonderful. Never fight age. It’s a losing battle. Just embrace getting better. ”

Guests at Barrymore’s birthday celebration included family and friends like Jill Kargman, Ivy Kargman, and Nancy Fallon.

“Most perfect birthday,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram, calling her pals her “trusted pack” — “wolves who look out for one another and care about things other than themselves.”

“Thank you to all of the people who have been wishing me well-wishes on my birthday,” she said in her video. “I’m 43. I’m so excited. I feel like this is going to be an amazing year.”

The Never Been Kissed alum also reflected on the student survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who have come together in the wake of this month’s deadly shooting to make emotional pleas in the media for gun law reform and change.

“I’m so inspired, particularly by the kids in Florida and the hope of this generation and the fire of change you are exuding. I am so wildly impressed that I’m humbled and supportive in ways that there are no words,” she said, referencing daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3½. “You give me hope for my daughters and a future is bright and brave.”

She added in her caption: “I am excited for everyone who has Intention and fire right now. The youth who makes me confident for my daughters. And all things real and altruistic. This is the year of the dog fight. Do everything you can this year for true change.”

Barrymore will next be seen in season 2 of her Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, which drops March 23.