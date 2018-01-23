Doughnut-Eating Contest Winner Arrested for Robbing a Dunkin' Donuts

The winner of a police-sponsored doughnut-eating contest was arrested on Thursday after breaking into a North Carolina Dunkin’ Donuts in November.

Bradley Herbert Hardison was charged by the Elizabeth City Police Department with felony breaking and entering, felony safe cracking, and felony larceny of the popular coffee chain, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The 27-year-old is currently being held on $7,000 bond.

Hardison first gained attention in 2014 when he beat out local police officers and firefighters during a doughnut-eating contest at the Elizabeth City Police Department National Night Out Against Crime event and was subsequently arrested for prior break-ins at two grocery stores after police were able to identify him following his win. The Virginian Pilot, which first revealed the news of his recent arrest, reports that he ate eight doughnuts in two minutes at the contest to take home the top prize.

The outlet also reported that the contractor was eventually convicted in the earlier crimes and received a suspended sentence of three years in jail, which ended last October.

Commenters on the Virginian Pilot‘s story couldn’t help but see the irony in Hardison’s most recent arrest.

“Can’t wait to hear the hole story,” reads one comment.

“This case is a slam Dunkin’” reads another.