Donnie Wahlberg Leaves a $2,000 Tip at Waffle House and Gives the Staff Backstage Passes

Donnie Wahlberg is showing some love for Waffle House … again.

The 47-year-old Blue Bloods star and New Kids on the Block singer made a stop at the popular chain restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina late on Wednesday night — where he rewarded the staff with a $2,000 tip as well as front row tickets and backstage passes to his band’s Total Package Tour.

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years!” Wahlberg wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of his $82.60 check and the Waffle House staff. “So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!”

This isn’t the first time Wahlberg has shown his generosity for Waffle House employees. In late June, Wahlberg stopped in for a meal at the restaurant in Edgewood, Maryland and left the overnight staff a $500 tip — tweeting a photo with Waffle House staffers Tyler Spangler and Angi Silen, whom he called a “great crew” and thanked for their “awesome service.”

On Wednesday night, Wahlberg — who has been documenting his Waffle House meals around the country on social — also took to Facebook live, where he interacted with the staff and patrons while waiting for his order of steak, eggs, grits and bacon to arrive.

“This Waffle House is happening,” he said, panning around the busy restaurant — his first stop in North Carolina after flying in from New York City, where he was filming Blue Bloods. “We need to come to Charlotte more often. This Waffle House is love. Everyone’s in a good mood in this Waffle House. Southern hospitality!”

“We’re just going to have to invite this whole Waffle House to the concert tomorrow,” he said, first passing verbal invitations to his waitress, named Chocolate. “You going in the front row too!”

Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017

Another night … Another @wafflehouse! Thanks to Darby, Cole and crew, at Youngstown, Ohio #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/ID750zQfua — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 1, 2017

Another night – another waffle! Thanks to Bre, Kira & Marquan at Toledo, Ohio @WaffleHouse!

You guys are awesome! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/AQE5P2WtzA — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 30, 2017

Wahlberg then asked another server named Trina if she’s working tomorrow. “You gotta be sick. We’re going to give you tickets. Everyone’s going.”

Earlier in the cast, Wahlberg gave tickets to a fan named Jasmine too.

“She was so nice — we’re giving you backstage passes and tickets tomorrow for your mom too,” Wahlberg said. “She’s bringing her mom. She’s coming tomorrow, she’s going to meet Boyz II Men and all the New Kids.”

He knows a thing or two about restaurants too, co-owning the Wahlburgers burger chain with his brothers Mark and Paul. Though he admitted on Wednesday’s Facebook Live, “If I’m not at Whalbergs, guess where I am? Waffle House.”

The Total Package Tour, which launched in May and includes Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul, is wrapping up its final four shows this weekend — with stops in Charlotte; Duluth, Georgia; Tampa, Florida; and Hollywood, Florida.