Donnie Wahlberg Leaves a $500 Tip for the Overnight Staff at Waffle House

Donnie Wahlberg has nothing but love for the Waffle House—and the people who work there, too.

While traveling on the Total Package Tour with his New Kids on the Block bandmates, the star stopped in for a meal at a Waffle House in Edgewater, Maryland early Monday morning—and left the overnight staff a $500 tip.

“There were two servers and a cook, and he left a $500 tip for the three of them to split,” Jessica Reed, an employee at the Waffle House location, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They took a picture together and he was apparently really awesome.”

The receipt, which was posted on Twitter, shows the star’s handwritten tip (with a smiley face and a heart) on the $62.75 bill. “When I came in at 6 o’clock in the morning, the overnight shift was bragging about it,” jokes Reed, who works the morning shift and was not there when Wahlberg came in.

Following his 3 a.m. meal, the Blue Bloods star—who has documented his affection for the restaurant chain on social media many times—Tweeted a photo with Waffle House staffers Tyler and Angi, calling them a “great crew” and thanking them for the “awesome service.”

Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017

While on tour, Wahlberg—who owns the Wahlburgers burger chain with his brothers Mark and Paul— seems to be spreading good cheer whenever he can. Last week, the singer also sent a personalized video message to a Lancaster, Pennsylvania woman undergoing breast cancer treatment after she missed a New Kids on the Block concert.

“I just wanted to say hi and I’m sorry you missed the show,” Wahlberg said in the video. “Cleveland is pretty close. So if you feel better for Cleveland, you let me know and I will give you tickets and backstage passes for Cleveland or anywhere even remotely close.”

The singer ended the video by sending well wishes to the woman: “I hope you feel better, alright. Keep fighting.”