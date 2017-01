Did Donald Trump Plagiarize His Inauguration Cake? Obama’s Baker Thinks So

If President Donald Trump‘s inauguration cake looked familiar, it may be because it had some striking similarities to former President Barack Obama‘s inauguration cake in 2013.

Duff Goldman, the celebrity baker whose Baltimore shop Charm City Cakes is the subject of the Food Network’s hit reality television show Ace of Cakes and the man who baked Obama’s 2013 cake, noted the alleged pastry plagiarism, sharing posted a shocking side-by-side photo to his social media accounts Friday evening.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago,” Goldman explained in the caption to the photo. “The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it.”

While it’s unclear who made the the 70-year-old president’s cake, the two towering deserts sure do look alike.

Both are nine-tier creations with red and white stripped bases. Then then each move to layer with white leafs, patriotic banners, and the presidential seal.

The towering layers above look identical too, down to the color of each part’s fondant and decor. Both are topped with white stars attached to wire, bursting from the top of two navy tiers.