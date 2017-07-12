Dominos Celebrates ‘Cow Appreciation Week’ with Half Off Pizza

Dominos is celebrating cows, and the delicious cheese they produce, by offering customers 50 percent off any pizza ordered online.

“At Domino’s, we’re big fans of cows and dairy farmers,” said Jenny Fouracre, a Domino’s spokesperson, in a statement. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to offer all of the cheeses – from mozzarella to Parmesan, feta to provolone, American to Asiago – that we lovingly put on our pizzas day-in and day-out.”

The promotion is happening in honor of Cow Appreciation Day – an actual holiday on the calendar – but they’re stretching the festivities for a full week, meaning you can get 50 percent off your online order until this Sunday, July 16.

Sure, they aren’t celebrating cows by sparing them – they still count steak among their topping options, which the cows might not think is much cause for celebration – but a little discounted pizza to celebrate the food-perfection that is cheese is always welcome.

The promotion comes at a time when Dominos is thriving: The chain’s stock has gone up 5,000 percent in the past nine years, due in part to a slew of nifty gimmicks that have customers flocking back to its doors (and website).

RELATED: Domino’s Recreates a Classic Ferris Bueller Scene in New Ad — with an Amazing Cameo

Using their pizza tracker software, for instance, you could sync up your smart home devices, so that your porch lights turn on for the delivery person or your vacuum cleaner switches on to tidy up before your food arrives. And back in March, the company announced a partnership with a robotics company, meaning your pizza could soon arrive at your home via an actual robot.

In another attention grabbing stunt, Dominos offered a 22-carat gold engagement ring to one mega-pizza fan for Valentines day – as long as he proposed in a Dominos. That’s real dedication to pizza.

Cow Appreciation Week is just another way that Dominos hopes to keep their winning streak going, though if they want to show true appreciation for cows, they could offer a week of vegetarian pies and give the bovines a break. Maybe next year.

This article originally appeared on Foodandwine.com