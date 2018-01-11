Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede Drops 'Dixie' From Name, Citing 'Changing Attitudes'

Dolly Parton‘s dinner show attractions are getting a name makeover.

Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede — which currently has performances in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri — are dropping the “Dixie” from their brand name to avoid negative connotations with the antebellum South ahead of the 2018 season. “Dixie” is a nickname for the 11 Confederate states that seceded from the country during the Civil War era.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” the country singer said in a statement through World Choice Investments, LLC, the attraction’s parent company. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

The show’s official website and sign on the Knoxville location have already been changed to reflect the new name, Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

An August 2017 Slate article criticized the performance as “a lily-white kitsch extravaganza that play-acts the Civil War but never once mentions slavery.” However, some say the change was a bend to political correctness.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett told Knox News, “Well, like everybody else, I love Dolly, and I love all that she’s done for our community, which is her community, and I’m disappointed that they’re yielding to political correctness. What’s next? Are we going to change the name of Dixie cups and the Dixie sugar company? You know, I just hope they don’t change their Christmas program.”

Many Twitter users joined Burchett in their disappointment of the name change.

“Don’t let the libs do this to your heritage!!! Don’t let them shame the heart of Dixie!” one wrote.

Another added, “Are y’all taking the nativity out of the show too? Screw all of you that had a part to play in changing the name and removing.”