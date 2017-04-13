DNCE Dish on Their Weirdest Eating Habits While Touring: ‘We Had Korean BBQ for 6 Days Straight’

While globetrotting during their concert tour, DNCE says they’ve picked up some odd eating habits.

The pop-rock group, which includes members Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless and Cole Whittle, told PEOPLE on Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y., that they try to eat whatever the local cuisine is wherever they go — for the most part.

“I will never not try to force everyone to eat Mexican food,” says Whittle. “So when we play in Mexico, we take it very seriously, we have about six meals a day.”

From 5-star restaurants to food trucks, Jonas says they pride themselves on finding something traditional. “We were just in Korea and JinJoo was able to show us all this amazing Korean BBQ — we had Korean BBQ for 6 days straight,” he says. “It was an amazing experience.”

When they’re not stopped in a city for a tour, their diets still stay very consistent. “I’m on this thing called the 6-year-old’s birthday diet where I eat chicken fingers and french fries probably 90 percent of the time,” says Whittle, while Lee adds she can eat pasta three times a day.

The band, who will be releasing their newest single Kissing Strangers on Friday, performed a surprise pop-up show at Brooklyn Bowl as part of their partnership with M&M’s Spotlight. The concert was the first in a series of shows aimed to connect M&M’s fans with spontaneous moments of fun through music.

“It’s exciting and you never know what’s going to happen and that’s kind of what we do everyday,” Whittle says. “We’re down for the hang and to play music so I think it’s the perfect match.”