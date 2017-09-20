Run, Don’t Walk to Get Disneyland’s Newest Menu Item: Mini Corn Dog Nachos

If you’re planning on heading to Disneyland soon, you’re in for more than just enchanting rides and charming characters. The theme park just added something even more enticing: mini corn dog nachos.

From now until the end of September, customers can enjoy a plate full of happiness while walking through the resort when they stop by the White Water Snacks at the Grand Californian Hotel. But we might advise 30 minutes rest between eating and any activity as these nachos aren’t messing around.

As seen in the photo shared by Disney blogger Kristen Mattern, the new addition features mini corn dogs instead of tortilla chips and is covered in nacho cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, green onions and guacamole.

RELATED: Disney World Is Opening a Restaurant That Will Be Like Dining in Space

“The corn dogs were crispy like a Disneyland corn dog and they just worked with all of the nacho toppings,” wrote Mattern.

The “snack” is a part of their rotating Hot Dog of the Month menu, so don’t hesitate on making your way over if you’re craving something delicious, as it’s sure to be swapped out before you know it.

WATCH THIS: Take 5: Five-Minute Red, White and Blue Nachos

But if you find yourself on the opposite coast and a visit to Disney World is more within reach, don’t fret, you’re still in for a few treats. At Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the theme park rolled out a bunch of new festive, fall desserts including pumpkin cheesecake, a gigantic Mickey cinnamon bun and Jack Skellington cake pops.