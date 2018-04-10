Disney Turned Its Iconic Dole Whip Flavor Into a Doughnut (for a Limited Time)

No disrespect to churros, but in the realm of non-Mickey-shaped Disney foods, there is arguably none more legendary than Dole Whip.

The dairy-free, pineapple-flavored soft serve has a delightfully smooth texture that’s garnered a rabid following among Disneyland and Walt Disney World travelers since it was created in 1986. Though it’s not prominently advertised to maintain its underground cult status, you can get it at the Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland or Aloha Isle in Adventureland in Walt Disney World. Traditionally, you can get it in its standard, unadulterated form or as a float (with a shot of rum, if you’re at Disney’s Polynesian Resort and feeling saucy).

But now—for a limited time—there’s a new way for Disneyland-goers to satisfy their tropical appetite. At the Coffee Cart on Main Street, they are offering a rotation of various doughnuts, one of which is pineapple-flavored with toasted meringue on top.

Though the Disney Food Blog dubbed this the “Dole Whip Doughnut”, a representative for Disney tells PEOPLE that it’s not the official name (though the flavor profile is undeniably similar).

And if you want to get your hands on one, you’re going to have to press your luck—quickly. The pineapple doughnut is just one of three doughnuts they make each day, and they fry them fresh in two batches (one in the morning, and one in the evening). “There is a limited amount of doughnuts made so when we sell out for the day, we sell out,” says Disney.

The treat costs $6.99 and is only available until Friday, April 20th.

Let’s just hope the next Dole Whip-flavored menu item isn’t pizza, lest we want to reignite that old debate.