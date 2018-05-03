Here's Everything You Can Eat at Disney World's Soon-to-Open Toy Story Land

Disney fanatics are eagerly awaiting the opening of Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World on June 30—and they should come with a big appetite.

While Disneyland in California is getting the brick-and-mortar version of the movie’s Pizza Planet restaurant, the Orlando park will be the home of Woody’s Lunch Box, a quick-service restaurant serving up savory sandwiches, creative desserts and specialty beverages.

The Chew‘s resident food experts Carla Hall, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly got a preview of the fare on Wednesday’s show, tasting the BBQ Brisket Melt and a Chocolate-Hazelnut Lunchbox Tart (which is garnished with bacon, because, sure)—and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

Other signature items include their version of a Monte Cristo with turkey, ham, raspberry jam and dijon mustard on griddled, custard-soaked brioche bread, and Totchos—tater tot nachos in the style of Frito Pie, basically—with a base of potato “barrels” topped with beef chili, queso, tomatoes, corn chips, sour cream and scallions.

Disney

And listen up, boozers: In addition to standard fountain drinks, adults can sip on six different beer options or their signature cocktail, the Grown Up’s Lemonade, made up of black cherry vodka, lemonade and black cherry purée. All drinks can be ordered in an Alien Sipper which features a light-up claw as seen in the film.

Disney

When they’re not eating, guests can ride the Slinky Dog Dash, a family-friendly coaster, and Alien Swirling Saucers, which appears to be a teacups-style spinner (though you might want to wait a bit after your meal before that one).

According to an earlier release from Disney, Toy Story Land will “transport guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy’s backyard” and make them feel like they’ve shrunk down to the size of a toy.