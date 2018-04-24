Disney World's Free Dining Plan Is Back—Here's How to Save on Your Next Trip

A trip to Disney World may be magical, but the prices of a breakfast with your favorite character? Not so much. This fall and winter, though, you can avoid shelling out tons of cash for a meal in Cinderella’s Castle.

Disney announced Tuesday morning that their free dining deal, which has happened in previous years but doesn’t return every year, is back — though there are a few hoops you have to jump through to take advantage of it.

According to the official website, you have until July 7 to book your 5 night/6 day Magic Your Way package, which includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and park entry tickets with a Park Hopper option. The offer is only valid for travel between August 20 and September 29, November 24 through November 27, and December 7 through December 23.

Walt Disney World

If you opt to book at the any of the Disney Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels or Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels options (full list below), you’ll receive a free Disney Dining Plan. With this plan, you’ll receive one quick-service meal per person per day, one table-service meal, and two snacks (like soft drinks, ice cream or popcorn).

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

If you choose a Disney Moderate Resort Hotel or a Disney Value Resort Hotel (full list below), you’ll receive a free quick-service dining plan. That offer includes two quick-service meals and two snacks per person per day.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites only

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Guests over 21 can also use their complimentary dining plans to redeem one alcoholic beverage per meal, while younger guests can opt for milkshakes, smoothies or soft drinks.

The offer states that only a limited number of rooms at select hotels will be allocated for the deal, and that some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability when you purchase a package, so book early!