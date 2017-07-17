Disney World Is Opening a Restaurant That Will Be Like Dining in Space

If you need a break from drinking across the world next time you’re at Epcot, there will soon be some new out-of-this-world attractions.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday, Disney announced a laundry list of additions coming to its Walt Disney World parks, including a series of upgrades to help Epcot live up to its name as the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.

One major announcement is a new restaurant that will be adjacent to the popular astronaut simulation ride Mission: Space, which itself is being updated and expanded. Though they haven’t released many details yet and no opening date has been announced, it will be a table service restaurant and the rendering of the dining space indicates an immersive space experience.

FROM PEN: The Deaths of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Hit Hollywood Hard

“We know our guests love dining at Epcot – and the restaurants really are out of this world,” Disney Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald said at the expo. “Now we’re about to create one that takes that literally.”

Adjacent to Mission: SPACE will be a new table service restaurant with great views! https://t.co/8ISQEa5aUl #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/pimY9c43m8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 15, 2017

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Other additions to the park will be a Ratatouille-themed ride, a new rollercoaster, and more Disney characters to create a more immersive experience. These projects are expected to be completed by 2021.

RELATED: Andrew Zimmern’s Orlando Travel Guide

The last major new addition to Disney World came in May, when the Avatar-themed (and booze-filled) Pandora park opened in Animal Kingdom.