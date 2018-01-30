Food
Disney World’s Epcot Has Tons of New Food Options for a Limited Time
Feast your eyes on these gorgeous dishes from Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts
FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Epcot’s World Showcase is known as Walt Disney World’s premier destination for guests looking for unique culinary experiences (and, yes, plenty of booze.) While it boasts a huge variety of fine dining, fast casual and quick service restaurants at each of its 11 pavilions year-round, Disney recently added nearly 100 new menu items at pop-up kiosks across the park as part of the second-annual International Festival of the Arts. In the spirit of the event—which takes place through February 19—each specialty dish is not only meant to be delicious, but visually stunning. Here are some can’t-miss foods should you find yourself eating around the world in the coming weeks.
POP'T ARTS
Go for dessert first! In an artistic nod to the classic breakfast toaster pastry, these sugar cookies (located at Pop Eats! near the beginning of the World Showcase) are filled with strawberry jam.
ROASTED PORK ROULADE
This small-but-exqusitie bite from The Artist’s Table features tender pork with a crispy coating paired with butternut squash puree, mushrooms and rainbow carrots.
FRIED SHRIMP WITH WONTON LOTUS FLOWER
Located at the Painted Panda pop-up near the China Pavilion, this dish is reminiscent of salt-and-pepper shrimp lightly coated with sweet chili saice.
WILD MUSHROOM RISOTTO
If you’re craving Italian but couldn’t get a reservation at Tutto Italia (or just prefer something grab-and-go), try this creamy risotto from The Masterpiece Kitchen pumped up with aged parmesan, shaved truffle and zinfandel reduction.
ARTIST'S PALETTE COOKIE
Kids may want to skip the popular funnel cake near The American Adventure and opt for this crispy, jumbo chocolate chip cookie with colorful icing that encourages you to play with your food. And, okay, maybe get that funnel cake too.
DECONSTRUCTED BLT
The Deconstructed Dish, located near the Canadian Pavilion, specializes in—spoiler alert—deconstructed dishes. This play on a classic sandwich has crispy pork belly, tomato jam, microgreens and is crowned with a perfectly poached egg.
If you're more interested in a deconstructed dessert, this lighter take on a New York Cheesecake has sweetened whipped cream cheese with edible candy glass, fresh strawberries and sugar cookies. Assemble each bite yourself to customize the ratio!
SAVORY CROISSANT DOUGHNUT TRIO
In what is perhaps the most bizarre of this year's offerings, a base of croissant-doughnut hybrids (think N.Y.C.'s cronut craze of 2013) gets three different savory toppings of whipped Boursin with fresh herbs, chicken salad with shaved fennel, and seared spicy tuna with wasabi and seaweed salad.
POPPING BUBBLES COCKTAIL
The best way to wash this all down? This unique fizzy sipper that contains exploding passion fruit-flavored pods—much like the ones in the cocktails at Animal Kingdom's Pandora park—topped with sparkling wine (located at Pop Eats!)