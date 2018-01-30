FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Epcot’s World Showcase is known as Walt Disney World’s premier destination for guests looking for unique culinary experiences (and, yes, plenty of booze.) While it boasts a huge variety of fine dining, fast casual and quick service restaurants at each of its 11 pavilions year-round, Disney recently added nearly 100 new menu items at pop-up kiosks across the park as part of the second-annual International Festival of the Arts. In the spirit of the event—which takes place through February 19—each specialty dish is not only meant to be delicious, but visually stunning. Here are some can’t-miss foods should you find yourself eating around the world in the coming weeks.