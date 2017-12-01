One baker is whipping up Disney-inspired pies from scratch—and they’re totally epic.

Creator Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, who shares her sweet delights on her YouTube account Pies Are Awesome, just dropped her latest tutorial video showing fans how she makes the dessert versions of your favorite princesses.

So far, she’s sculpted creations of Merida, Belle, and Tiana — each of which fit right in your hand. These fruit-filled treats are especially impressive due to their size—incorporating crazy detail on such a small (but tasty!) canvas.

Bojin wrote on her website that her goal is to prove pies can go up against “the poshest wedding cakes and fancy-pants desserts,” and there’s no doubt she’s doing just that.

The video tutorial for my “Disney Princess Hand Pies” is up! 🥧 Check it out on YouTube.com/PiesAreAwesome and learn a new (and delicious) way to serve pie this holiday! 👸 #piesareawesome #pieart A post shared by Pies Are Awesome (@thepieous) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:10am PST

RELATED: 31 Days of Holiday Cookie Recipes

Bojin has produced pie videos all over, including for the Food Network. Her Instagram has a plethora of her past creations, See some of her other gorgeously-decorated treats below.

WATCH THIS: How to Make Nutella Pie Pops

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

If you find yourself feeling crafty this holiday season, give her magical desserts a try and make your happily ever after out of pastry crust.