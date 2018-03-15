Inside Disney's New Tangled-Themed Restaurant at Sea

Get ready to let your hair down, Disney lovers, because you can now have a night out with Rapunzel.

The company has unveiled the first images from inside the new Tangled-themed restaurant called Rapunzel’s Royal Table on board the Disney Magic, a cruise vessel that debuted in 1998 and has recently undergone a series of upgrades. The eatery opened for business on March 9 on a cruise that docked out of Miami.

This is the first-ever table-service restaurant themed around the movie (at sea or on land), and features performances and interaction with the characters, including Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and the Snuggly Duckling Thugs.

The restaurant will serve a variety of the dishes loosely themed around the movie and its German setting, including the Snuggly Ducking Platter (a charcuterie board of cured duck with pumpernickel and German mustard), the Flynn Rider Platter (a trio of pork loin, pork belly and bockwurst with a fried potato dumpling), and the Tangled Pasta (angel hair noodles tossed with with basil pesto and seared scallops).

When they first announced the restaurant in November, Disney described the concept as “a regal ballroom in the royal castle, lit by glowing wish lanterns and adorned with colorful drawings that reflect Rapunzel’s artistic talents.”

In addition to the Royal Table, the ship will now include a redesigned space for teenagers that includes a coffee and smoothie bar and virtual reality games, along with a separate adult-exclusive retreat called Cove Cafè, which boasts a cocktail bar and a quiet pool.