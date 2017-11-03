DiGiorno Pizza Roasts Papa John’s After CEO Blamed Low Sales on NFL Protests

The pizza business is joining forces to savagely roast Papa John’s.

After Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter slammed NFL leadership, blaming athlete protests for causing a drop in their pizza sales, things got a little heated in the Twitterverse.

One of the loudest critics was frozen pizza brand DiGiorno, who took to Twitter to respond to Schnatter. To their 113k followers, DiGiorno first responded via emojis to indicate that their sales didn’t experience the same negative effects.

With Papa John’s slogan being “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa John’s,” DiGiorno also couldn’t resist playing around with their tagline in a follow-up tweet.

Us: 🍕📈

Them: 🍕📉 — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 1, 2017

Better Pizza.

Better Sales. — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 1, 2017

The account even briefly changed their Twitter bio to read: “Better Pizza. Better Sales. It’s DiGiorno.”

Update: 📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉 — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 2, 2017

Delivering petty since 2015. https://t.co/6eIVDgj8QX — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 2, 2017

Everyone: What’s all the shade for?

Us: You must be new here. Welcome 😎 — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 3, 2017

The frozen pizza brand is not the only one speaking out. Business Insider reported, that Greg Creed, the CEO of Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum! Brands, commented that the chain was “not seeing impact on any of that on our business.”

Since the 2017 season began, the NFL protests have sparked a national political debate, with countless celebrities standing in solidarity with the players kneeling during the anthem, while others—like President Donald Trump—call the movement unpatriotic.