Diet Coke Launches 4 New Flavors and a Totally Different Look

The soda aisle is getting a fresh pop of color.

On Wednesday, Diet Coke announced a major transformation to its cans, shifting to a taller, sleeker look that still holds the same 12-oz. portion of soda.

But don’t worry, zero-cal beverage purists: Unlike the recent Coke Zero makeover, there be no alterations to the flavor of the drink, which is sweetened with aspertame (“You don’t mess with a good thing,” says the company’s press release).

If you’re looking to venture outside your cola comfort zone, though, they are launching four brand new flavors in tandem with the design, including Diet Coke Ginger Lime, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange and Diet Coke Twisted Mango.

“Diet Coke is one of the most iconic brands loved by millions of fans in North America,” said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke. “Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach. And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation.”

According to AdAge, the move is an effort to target millennials and the company will roll out commercials later this month that “will feature a blend of male and female celebrities and influencers.”

The new cans and flavors will be available across North America starting mid-January.