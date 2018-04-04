Watch Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Literally Pour Some Sugar on Various Objects

To promote Def Leppards’ upcoming summer tour, the band’s frontman Joe Elliott took one of their most famous songs quite literally in a new video.

“Today, as always, I’ll invite you to step inside and walk this way as we explore the hot, sticky sweet wonders of sugar,” Elliott says.

He then pulls out a small chocolate cupcake and places it on the table in front of him. “Everybody loves cake. It looks pretty good but it could be better,” he says. “I think it’s time to pour some sugar.”

Elliott then takes a container of sugar from the table and pours it directly onto the cupcake while reciting lines from the song “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” Magically, the cupcake is transformed into a colorful three-tier cake decorated with guitar picks.

The 58-year-old continues to turn several different objects into glorified versions of themselves, including one rose into a bouquet, a plain cheeseburger into a roast, and even a stuffed dog into a real one, by pouring a little sugar on top.

To see the band perform their iconic song in person, fans will have to wait a few more weeks. Def Leppard is teaming up with Journey to co-headline a 58-city stadium and arena tour across North America, kicking off on May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut. The tour promoted by Live Nation will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands with half the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard.

“This tour is going to be a blast,” Elliott said in a statement. “We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

Watch the full clip above to see what else Elliott can fix with “the magic of sugar.”