David Schwimmer Is Nearly Unrecognizable in These Skittles Super Bowl Ads

Even if you’re a loyal fan of Friends, you might still not immediately recognize David Schwimmer in Skittles’ new Super Bowl ads.

The actor stars in four 15-second teaser advertisements that drive speculation of what the actual multi-million dollar commercial might be on Feb. 4.

But this year, Skittles is making the pricey ad (which will also feature Schwimmer) most exclusive Super Bowl ad ever by only showing the final footage to one person: a teenager from Canoga Park, USA, named Marcos Menendez.

“The highly exclusive ad will not be leaked to the public, and no, this is not a joke. The ad will be revealed to Marcos on Super Bowl Sunday on Skittles’ Facebook page,” the company revealed. “Menendez’s reaction is the only thing the public will be able to view on Facebook and no one else besides him will ever see the ad, not even Schwimmer.”

In one of the teaser videos, Schwimmer is eating lunch outside dressed in work attire and shaggy grey hair with a mustache.

“You’d probably like to know if this is a scene from the upcoming Skittles Super Bowl ad, but I can’t tell you,” he says as he feeds Skittles to his turkey and cheese sandwich. “Because we’re only showing it to one single person.”

“I’ll tell you,” the sandwich then says.

“Shut up! Nobody asked you!” Schwimmer yells.

In another bizarre teaser, he has long brown hair and is sitting on the lap of a doll, who is sitting on a ventriloquist in a waiting room. The doll then feeds him Skittles, which is sure to make you feel creeped out.

