David Burtka Is Releasing His First-Ever Cookbook

If you like to entertain, you’re going to love David Burtka‘s upcoming new cookbook.

The chef, caterer and award-winning actor recently signed on with Grand Central Publishing to pen his first book, focused on two of his specialities: entertaining and cooking.

Life is a Party, set to release in the spring of 2019, will feature Burtka’s expertise in preparing delicious recipes and celebrating a variety of occasions with guests. The book will be divided by season and will include comfort food favorites like barbecued ribs and funnel cakes and more extravagant dishes like caviar with chive cream puffs and butter-roasted lobster tails.

Burtka, 42, who is married to actor Neil Patrick Harris and is father to their twins Harper and Gideon, 6, will also offer decorating tips, delegating tactics, ways to count down to celebrations and, we can assume, lots of lists.

The book is a spinoff from his 2016 Food Network special, Life’s a Party with David Burtka, which won a Telly Award and 1st Prize at the New York Film and TV Award.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share my secrets to throwing a fantastic event,” Burtka says. “With a range of recipes for everyone to enjoy, prepare to discover my best kept cooking secrets and insider tips as I share the key to entertaining for any and every occasion.”