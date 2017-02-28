We Could Watch David Beckham Flip a Pancake on Repeat Forever

In case you don’t keep up with current events, today is Pancake Day, and what better way to celebrate than by watching David Beckham flip one over and over and over again?

In a short video posted on Instagram Tuesday morning, the English soccer star celebrated by whipping up a massive, skillet-sized pancake for his kids, who cheered him along. After wishing everyone a happy holiday, Beckham attempts—and succeeds—in the ever-tricky art of flipping his pancake using only a deft hand on the skillet handle, with no spatula in sight. The result is a thing of beauty, as evidenced below.

Happy pancake day kids ( And Grown Ups ) #pancakeday @gordongram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:47am PST

To demonstrate how easily this could have gone awry, we needed only to give a quick scan to the #PancakeDay hashtag on Twitter to see how one user’s skills do not quite stack up, so to speak.

Beckham also tagged chef Gordon Ramsay in the caption of his post, presumably baiting him to provide a ruthless assessment of his culinary skills. We will wait patiently for a response.

