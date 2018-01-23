You Won't Be Able to Look Away From Danny DeVito Bathing in Chocolate in This Super Bowl Ad

If you’ve ever dreamed of swimming in a pool of chocolate, Danny DeVito is living out your fantasy.

The 73-year-old is the star of M&M’s newest commercial, which will air during this year’s Super Bowl. During a 15-second teaser for the hilarious ad, the camera zooms out on a big red M&M in a sea of chocolate, which turns out to be the T-shirt of DeVito, who is floating in bliss while wearing his iconic thick-framed glasses.

“Mmm, Super Bowl,” the Always Sunny star says while swaying his arms like he is making a snow angel.

He then covers himself in milk chocolate, rolling around and giggling like anyone in a pool that tasty would do.

This is the first time since 2014 M&M’s has had a commercial spot in the Super Bowl lineup — and we can probably all agree that they really made up for lost time.

Watch the full commercial on Feb. 4, when the 30-second spot will air during the first quarter of the Super Bowl LII.