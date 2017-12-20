Entire Boys' Choir Fights Back Tears After Eating Ghost Peppers, Sings Christmas Carol Anyway

Not sure whether to laugh or cry about this one.

As a seemingly torturous way to commemorate the holiday season, Danish YouTuber Chili Klaus—whose channel is filled with videos of various people eating spicy peppers—had Denmark’s Herning Boys Choir sing the entirety of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” after eating ghost peppers, one of the world’s hottest chili peppers.

While the beginning of the video (above) is a straightforward rendition of the Christmas classic, the heat turns up at 1:21 as the boys stop mid-song and simultaneously chow down on an entire pepper each. What ensues is both hilarious and painful as they cough, squirm and fight back tears—yet still managing to churn out a practically flawless performance.

This isn’t the first time Chili Klaus, whose real name is Claus Pilgaard, has pulled a stunt like this one. In October of 2014, he posted a video of an adult classical orchestra doing the same thing (with an equally impressive level of stamina in the face of danger).

For the children’s choir, he provided chiles of varying heat levels for the kids of different ages, according to BuzzFeed. “I graduated the chili peppers a bit,” Pilgaard told the website. “The mildest for the youngest boys and the hottest for the grown ups — to make a common experience for all of them.” The peppers ranged from the aforementioned ghost chiles to the milder (but still super spicy) Chocolate Bhutlah and cayenne peppers.