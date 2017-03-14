DWTS Winner Nyle DiMarco Launches Wine Line that Champions a Worthy Cause

If former Dancing with the Stars’ champ Nyle DiMarco could share a bottle of wine with anyone in the world, it would be the head of Dolce & Gabbana.

“I’d sit there and talk about some big things I could do with fashion and working with charity and different causes,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Giving back has been a theme in the 27-year-old’s life long before his successes as the first deaf winner of America’s Next Top Model and victor on cycle 22 of DWTS. As a member of a multigenerational deaf family, the model and activist has always considered making a positive contribution to his community a priority.

“Before fame had come my way, I wanted to teach math or go to graduate school and teach deaf children and inspire them that they could do whatever they want to do,” he says. “My life completely changed 180 degrees, but my goals, are still the same, just on a bigger scale.”

Now DiMarco is embarking on a different kind of business venture that tastes just as sweet as his TV victories. PEOPLE can exclusively announce that he’s launching the Nyle DiMarco Signature Series 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with ONEHOPE. And every purchase from the sale will help provide one deaf child and their family with bilingual American Sign Language and English education resources through his other passion project, the Nyle DiMarco Foundation.

“I had just established my own foundation and I thought that we could do something wonderful together,” DiMarco tells PEOPLE of his latest partnership. “And honestly, I’m a connoisseur of wine, and I know there’s a lot of people in the deaf community who also love wine so I thought it would be a good idea to start this process of donating to my foundation.”

His appreciation for a fine red, however, didn’t begin with his collaboration with ONEHOPE.

“I’m Italian so every Wednesday and Sunday we have that tradition of having Italian dinners and wine,” he says. “It’s always been a part of my life.”

And while the meals he cooks himself to go with a glass are “usually healthy,” even DiMarco isn’t immune to the power of carbs. “On the weekends I have some pizza and pasta,” he says of his cheat day treats. “I also love dark chocolate. I reward myself with some dark chocolate on Sundays.”

Regardless of his latest project and his love for cooking, though, he wouldn’t choose Top Chef as his next competition.

“Would I do another reality show? I’m not 100% sure,” he says. “If something like the Amazing Race came my way, you never know.”