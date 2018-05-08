From Pizza Crust to Fried Chicken: The Most Outrageous Ice Cream Flavors You Can Try This Summer

Sweet Action Ice Cream

52 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

Apparently, blue cheese is not only for salads and dipping wings—now you can order crumbles in a cup or a cone. The flavor debuted in 2017 when the creamery was asked to create a few specialty ice creams for the American Cheese Society’s convention. The blue cheese ice cream, which is mixed with a handmade swirl of brown sugar, butter and toasted walnuts was such a hit with the society and their customers they’re bringing it back for a limited time only this summer.