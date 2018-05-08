From Pizza Crust to Fried Chicken: The Most Outrageous Ice Cream Flavors You Can Try This Summer

These crazy scoops from parlors across the country are for adventurous dessert eaters only

Madison Roberts
May 08, 2018 02:28 PM
<p><a href="https://windybrowfarms.com/"><strong>Windy Brow Farms</strong></a></p> <p><strong>359 Ridge Rd,&nbsp;</strong><strong>Fredon Township, NJ&nbsp;07860</strong></p> <p>As part of their &#8220;Only In Jersey&#8221; series this summer, this meat-filled scoop features housemade challah <a href="http://people.com/food/danny-seo-peach-berry-french-toast-recipe/">french toast</a>, local maple syrup, and of course, caramelized <a href="http://people.com/food/elizabeth-heiskell-cola-brown-sugar-glazed-ham-recipe/">taylor ham</a>, a New Jersey staple. &#8220;It&#8217;s about as crazy (awesome) as it sounds&#8230;&#8221; they wrote <a href="https://www.instagram.com/windybrowfarms/">on Instagram</a>.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Taylor Ham and French Toast

Windy Brow Farms

359 Ridge Rd, Fredon Township, NJ 07860

As part of their “Only In Jersey” series this summer, this meat-filled scoop features housemade challah french toast, local maple syrup, and of course, caramelized taylor ham, a New Jersey staple. “It’s about as crazy (awesome) as it sounds…” they wrote on Instagram.

 

Windy Brow Farms/Instagram
<p><a href="http://www.brunopizzanyc.com/"><strong>Bruno Pizza</strong></a></p> <p><strong>204 E 13th St, New York, NY,&nbsp;10003</strong></p> <p>This ice cream usually comes in a bowl, but is sometimes served on top of a slice of cinnamon <a href="http://people.com/tag/pizza/">pizza</a>. It was recently debuted on <em><a href="http://people.com/food/carla-hall-the-chew-hosts-mario-batali-fired/">The Chew</a>, </em>and&nbsp;each scoop features fresh plain pizza dough, which is toasted and charred before sitting in gelato base overnight and thrown into the ice cream maker the next morning.&nbsp;</p>
Pizza Crust

Bruno Pizza

204 E 13th St, New York, NY, 10003

This ice cream usually comes in a bowl, but is sometimes served on top of a slice of cinnamon pizza. It was recently debuted on The Chew, and each scoop features fresh plain pizza dough, which is toasted and charred before sitting in gelato base overnight and thrown into the ice cream maker the next morning. 

Mike Chau/Instagram
<p><a href="http://www.rehobothbeachicecream.com/"><strong>The Ice Cream Store</strong></a></p> <p><strong>6 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE&nbsp;19971</strong></p> <p>This ice cream shop made headlines in recent years with its ghost pepper scoop, which you had to <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/03/17/spiciest-hot-burger-wings-pizza-waiver/">sign a waiver</a> to order, and they&#8217;re turning up the heat <em>again</em> this summer. Their newest spicy flavor is bright red, and made with the world&#8217;s hottest pepper (seriously, it <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/09/health/hot-pepper-thunderclap-headaches.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sent someone to the hospital</a>!) in authentic, uncut form.</p>
Carolina Reaper Pepper

The Ice Cream Store

6 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

This ice cream shop made headlines in recent years with its ghost pepper scoop, which you had to sign a waiver to order, and they’re turning up the heat again this summer. Their newest spicy flavor is bright red, and made with the world’s hottest pepper (seriously, it sent someone to the hospital!) in authentic, uncut form.

The Ice Cream Store
<p><a href="https://www.sweetactionicecream.com/"><strong>Sweet Action Ice Cream</strong></a></p> <p><strong>52 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203</strong></p> <p>Apparently, <a href="http://people.com/food/jessica-seinfeld-ribeye-steaks-blue-cheese-butter/">blue cheese</a> is not only for salads and dipping wings&mdash;now you can order crumbles in a cup or a cone. The flavor debuted in 2017 when the creamery was asked to create a few specialty ice creams for the American Cheese Society&#8217;s convention. The blue cheese ice cream, which is mixed with a handmade swirl of brown sugar, butter and toasted walnuts was such a hit with the society and their customers they&#8217;re bringing it back for a limited time only this summer.</p>
Blue Cheese Walnut Caramel

Sweet Action Ice Cream

52 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

Apparently, blue cheese is not only for salads and dipping wings—now you can order crumbles in a cup or a cone. The flavor debuted in 2017 when the creamery was asked to create a few specialty ice creams for the American Cheese Society’s convention. The blue cheese ice cream, which is mixed with a handmade swirl of brown sugar, butter and toasted walnuts was such a hit with the society and their customers they’re bringing it back for a limited time only this summer.

Sweet Action Ice Cream
<p><a href="https://saltandstraw.com/"><strong>Salt &amp; Straw</strong></a></p> <p><strong>Various Locations</strong></p> <p>One of <a href="http://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen">Chrissy Teigen</a>&#8216;s <a href="https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/984299437362049024?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener">favorite</a> ice cream parlors is known for their unique rotating flavors, but this uncommon scoop is a classic all year round. Each bite features hints of aged <a href="http://people.com/food/vanderpump-rules-kristen-doute-recipe-goat-cheese-balls/">goat cheese</a> with a oil-cured olive salty candy brittle mixed in.</p>
Black Olive Brittle and Goat Cheese

Salt & Straw

Various Locations

One of Chrissy Teigen‘s favorite ice cream parlors is known for their unique rotating flavors, but this uncommon scoop is a classic all year round. Each bite features hints of aged goat cheese with a oil-cured olive salty candy brittle mixed in.

Salt & Straw
<p><a href="https://ultimateicecreamavl.com/"><strong>Ultimate Ice Cream Company</strong></a></p> <p><strong>195 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801</strong></p> <p>This mom-and-pop shop is well-known around town for their creative flavors. This <a href="http://people.com/celebrity/national-milk-chocolate-day-try-this-milkshake-recipe/">milk chocolate</a> scoop has a surprising twist: curry powder. The store, which also serves boozy ice cream, has many other unique flavors on the menu, like Butternut Squash with Candied Nuts, Blue Cheese Caramel Swirl, Grilled Pineapple and Black Pepper, Sweet Corn Bacon, and Goat Cheese Bing Cherry.</p>
Milk Chocolate Curry

Ultimate Ice Cream Company

195 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801

This mom-and-pop shop is well-known around town for their creative flavors. This milk chocolate scoop has a surprising twist: curry powder. The store, which also serves boozy ice cream, has many other unique flavors on the menu, like Butternut Squash with Candied Nuts, Blue Cheese Caramel Swirl, Grilled Pineapple and Black Pepper, Sweet Corn Bacon, and Goat Cheese Bing Cherry.

Ultimate Ice Cream Company
<p><a href="http://www.benandbills.com/"><strong>Ben &amp; Bill&#8217;s Chocolate Emporium</strong></a></p> <p><strong>66 Main St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609</strong></p> <p>The shop&#8217;s name may be a little misleading since the thing people look forward to most every summer from this eatery is the ice cream that features shellfish. <a href="http://people.com/food/red-lobster-waffles-cheddar-bay-biscuits-batter/">The crustacean</a> is cooked, picked, buttered and then mixed into a traditional vanilla base.</p>
Lobster

Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium

66 Main St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

The shop’s name may be a little misleading since the thing people look forward to most every summer from this eatery is the ice cream that features shellfish. The crustacean is cooked, picked, buttered and then mixed into a traditional vanilla base.

Boss.eats/Instagram
<p><a href="https://cool.haus/"><strong>Coolhaus</strong></a></p> <p><strong>Various Locations (In Store Only)</strong></p> <p>This popular ice cream parlor (<a href="http://people.com/food/chrissy-teigen-john-legend-kumail-nanjiani-twitter-ice-cream-sandwiches/">John Legend loves their cookie sandwiches</a>!) turned a savory <a href="http://people.com/food/best-breakfast-brunch-recipes-celebrity-chefs/">breakfast favorite</a> into a scoop. Its base is a brown butter maple ice cream mixed with maple candied chicken skins and caramelized waffles for an interesting mix of textures and flavors.</p>
Fried Chicken and Waffles

Coolhaus

Various Locations (In Store Only)

This popular ice cream parlor (John Legend loves their cookie sandwiches!) turned a savory breakfast favorite into a scoop. Its base is a brown butter maple ice cream mixed with maple candied chicken skins and caramelized waffles for an interesting mix of textures and flavors.

Coolhaus
<p><a href="https://www.sweetrosecreamery.com/"><strong>Sweet Rose Creamery</strong></a></p> <p><strong>7565 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036</strong></p> <p>This <a href="http://people.com/food/brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-chateau-miraval-olive-oil/">kitchen staple</a> may be an everyday ingredient, but at least one eatery turned it into an ice cream flavor. This scoop shop prides themselves on their &#8220;farm to cone&#8221; practices, and made this flavor with&nbsp;organic Greek Iliada oil.</p>
Olive Oil

Sweet Rose Creamery

7565 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

This kitchen staple may be an everyday ingredient, but at least one eatery turned it into an ice cream flavor. This scoop shop prides themselves on their “farm to cone” practices, and made this flavor with organic Greek Iliada oil.

Sweet Rose Creamery/Instagram
<p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/maxandminas/"><strong>Max &amp; Mina&#8217;s</strong></a></p> <p><strong>7126 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367</strong></p> <p>The experimental flavors at this ice cream parlor rotate every day, but this <a href="http://people.com/food/budweiser-george-washington-handwritten-beer-recipe/">beer</a> and snickers combo is one that shouldn&#8217;t be missed. They&#8217;re known for having 5,000 options, and have used ingredients like lox, wine, and Cheez-Its, among others, so no matter the day, you&#8217;re bound to have a unique scoop.</p>
Beer Snickers

Max & Mina’s

7126 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367

The experimental flavors at this ice cream parlor rotate every day, but this beer and snickers combo is one that shouldn’t be missed. They’re known for having 5,000 options, and have used ingredients like lox, wine, and Cheez-Its, among others, so no matter the day, you’re bound to have a unique scoop.

Max and Mina's/Instagram
<p><a href="http://www.thecharmery.com/"><strong>The Charmery</strong></a></p> <p><strong>801 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211</strong></p> <p>This caramel ice cream has a unique special ingredient: Old Bay seasoning. While this is usually reserved for peel n&#8217; eat shrimp or <a href="http://people.com/celebrity/erika-monroe-williamss-crab-cake-lollipops/">crab cakes</a>, the shop and its customers swear that this ice cream is delicious.&nbsp;</p>
Old Bay Caramel

The Charmery

801 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

This caramel ice cream has a unique special ingredient: Old Bay seasoning. While this is usually reserved for peel n’ eat shrimp or crab cakes, the shop and its customers swear that this ice cream is delicious. 

Clinton B Photography
<p><a href="https://shop.jenis.com/?gclid=CjwKCAjw8r_XBRBkEiwAjWGLlEAg2w5XutkElLmv4zTBarfCigNmOhp-734LqKMhAssuKekbFNa0HRoCmLcQAvD_BwE"><strong>Jeni&#8217;s</strong></a></p> <p><strong>Nationwide</strong></p> <p>You don&#8217;t even have to walk into a shop to taste this original ice cream&mdash;you can have a pint delivered to your door. This scoop is a play on <a href="http://people.com/food/hungry-girl-caprese-ricotta-toast-recipe/">ricotta toast</a>, and includes all the flavors you know and love from the sweet breakfast food&mdash;down to a crunchy slice of toasted bread.</p>
Ricotta Toast with Red Berry Geranium Jam

Jeni’s

Nationwide

You don’t even have to walk into a shop to taste this original ice cream—you can have a pint delivered to your door. This scoop is a play on ricotta toast, and includes all the flavors you know and love from the sweet breakfast food—down to a crunchy slice of toasted bread.

Jenis.com
<p><a href="http://www.owowcow.com/"><strong>OWowCow</strong></a></p> <p><strong>4105 Durham Rd, Ottsville, PA 18942</strong></p> <p>This brand new flavor debuted this spring, and was such a hit they&#8217;re keeping it in their limited-edition rotation for summer. Each scoop is made with golden lemon cream, swirled with <a href="http://people.com/food/jennifer-garner-honey-video-instagram/">local knotweed honey</a>, anise hyssop, lavender, and a mix of local, organic edible flowers from Barefoot Botanicals and Peace Valley Lavender.&nbsp;</p>
Bee Food

OWowCow

4105 Durham Rd, Ottsville, PA 18942

This brand new flavor debuted this spring, and was such a hit they’re keeping it in their limited-edition rotation for summer. Each scoop is made with golden lemon cream, swirled with local knotweed honey, anise hyssop, lavender, and a mix of local, organic edible flowers from Barefoot Botanicals and Peace Valley Lavender. 

OWOWCOW Ice Cream
