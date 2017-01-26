Food
The Most Outrageous Taco Bell Menu Items of All Time
After the release of the Doritos Locos Tacos, well … things escalated quickly
NAKED CHICKEN CHALUPA
After being tested in select locations for months, the first taco shell to be made entirely of fried chicken is finally available nationwide, starting Jan. 26 for $2.99. The "un-shelled" menu item was hit among PEOPLE staffers: "I will eat one every day of my life going forward," said one happy tester.
VOLCANO CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPS
These tortilla chip-shaped chicken pieces get their name from the "Lava Sauce" that comes alongside them. Customers can either get an order of 6 for $1.99 or 12 for $3.99 — but to get your hands on them you have to be in the Knoxville, Tenn. area where the items are still being tested.
AIRHEADS WHITE MYSTERY FREEZE
Taco Bell revitalized every '90s kids favorite mystery by turning the white Airhead flavor into a sugary drink last September. Customers can sip on a 16 oz. slushie for $1.99 until they've either guessed the flavor or suffered a serious brain freeze — whichever comes first.
CHEETOS BURRITO
Starting in August, the fast food chain began testing exactly what it sounds like: a burrito with literal Cheetos stuffed inside of it. For only $1, we can't see why this glorious creation won't make it into stores nationwide in no time.
$1 BREAKFAST
After its release in March, PEOPLE Staffers declared the insanely cheap breakfast menu to be "one of the best things that happened to us this year, maybe ever." The deal now includes eight items like the sausage flatbread quesadilla, mini skillet bowl, breakfast soft taco and hash browns.
QUESALUPA
The mashup, which joined the menu last Februray, is made of a chalupa and a quesadilla, featuring all the classic chalupa fixings of beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheddar cheese — with the added bonus of having a shell stuffed with melted pepper jack cheese.
CHICKEN BISCUIT TACO
This short-lived taco-shaped biscuit allowed customers to fill it with four different breakfast foods—sausage, egg and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese; crispy tortilla chip-breaded chicken with country gravy; or crispy chicken with jalapeño honey.
WAFFLE TACO
Ahead of the aforementioned biscuit taco came this sweet and savory breakfast combo made of a round, fried waffle wrapped around a sausage patty or bacon, with scrambled eggs, cheese and syrup on the side.
DORITOS LOCOS TACOS
Behold, the hybrid that started it all. The taco made out of Doritos tortilla chips originated in 2012 and now comes in nacho, fiery or cool ranch flavors and is available in the standard or supreme size.