The Coolest Kitchen Tools for Egg Lovers
From egg tongs to the perfect poacher, all the gadgets you need to step up your breakfast game
By People Staff
EASTER EGG FRY RINGS
Bring springtime right to your plate with these adorable steel rings with silicone handles for easy heat-resistant handling. Use them for sunny side up eggs, scrambled eggs or even your favorite pancake mixture.
BUY IT! $10.99, williams-sonoma.com
OXO SILICONE EGG POACHER
Poaching eggs can be daunting, but not when you have the right tools. Simply crack an egg into this gadget and let it do the rest. The holes allow water to flow through while keeping the egg contained and eliminating all those messy egg strands you're probably used to.
BUY IT! $9.95 (for set of 2), surlatable.com
FISH SPATULA
Okay, so this one is technically for fish but the thin, long head makes it perfect for flipping even the most delicate of eggs every time.
BUY IT! $39.95, williams-sonoma.com
EGG YOLK SEPARATOR
Quit fudging with the egg shell to seperate your eggs. This small tool latches onto your bowl and catches the egg yolk while letting the whites glide right out.
BUY IT! $9.95, williams-sonoma.com
LE CREUSET DEVILED EGG TRAY
Everyone's favorite appetizer has never looking prettier than in this understated platter. Choose from eight shades for a pop of color in your kitchen.
BUY IT! $49.95, amazon.com
EGG TONGS
While transferring hard or soft boiled eggs, unlike a spoon, these oval-shaped tongs are designed to keep the hot water where it belongs (in the pot).
BUY IT! $14.95, williams-sonoma.com
OXO EGG SLICER
Top your avocado toast, salad or sandwich with perfectly sliced hard-boiled eggs thanks to this cool tool. Choose between lengthwise or horizontal slicing then throw it in the dishwasher after using.
BUY IT! $10, surlatable.com