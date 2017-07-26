People Are Very, Very Upset About the Demise of Coke Zero

Ever since the news broke that Coke Zero will soon be no more, fans of the diet soda have been going through all the stages of grief.
Wednesday morning, Coca-Cola announced that the zero-calorie beverage will soon be replaced with Coke Zero Sugar, with a different recipe and hence a new taste.
While the company promises that the new drink will be made “even better” by “optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” loyal consumers have been understandably skeptical on social media — with many likening it to the notorious marketing disaster that was New Coke in the ’80s.
Others were concerned about the fate of its offspring, Cherry Coke Zero.
Coke Zero Sugar will hit shelves in August, so fans will soon be able to judge for themselves if the company’s claim that it’s the “best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet” is true.