People Are Very, Very Upset About the Demise of Coke Zero

Ever since the news broke that Coke Zero will soon be no more, fans of the diet soda have been going through all the stages of grief.

Wednesday morning, Coca-Cola announced that the zero-calorie beverage will soon be replaced with Coke Zero Sugar, with a different recipe and hence a new taste.

While the company promises that the new drink will be made “even better” by “optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” loyal consumers have been understandably skeptical on social media — with many likening it to the notorious marketing disaster that was New Coke in the ’80s.

Why would anyone mess with Coke Zero?! It's the nectar of the gods… pic.twitter.com/ovjyr6SOoX — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 26, 2017

Coke Zero was the only no/little sugar drink that was ever worth a damn. This is 'New Coke' all over again. History repeats itself. pic.twitter.com/Z9FWWnubno — Pollmaster General (@cfb_poindexter) July 26, 2017

Guys, I know I joke a lot, but I could actually really use some prayer. They're getting rid of Coke Zero, and I don't know what to do. — Jimmy Kaufholz (@heymrkaufholz) July 26, 2017

Coke is killing Coke Zero. Armageddon has arrived. — James Stallings (@BigStallbowski) July 26, 2017

How I feel about CocaCola replacing Coke Zero… pic.twitter.com/e9cctxyvcR — BJ Miller (@BJMiller11) July 26, 2017

Others were concerned about the fate of its offspring, Cherry Coke Zero.

Also, what will happen to Cherry Coke Zero? Because if they change that recipe, WHAT IS THE YOUNG POPE SUPPOSED TO DRINK? pic.twitter.com/k7YZeLDJRy — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) July 26, 2017

I'm gonna fu*cking lose it if its not. What about Cherry Coke Zero the greatest soda to ever exist?!? https://t.co/26hbfewJS1 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 26, 2017

Looks like my weekend will be spent stockpiling @CokeZero, and more importantly, Cherry Coke Zero. Why is Coke doing this to me?! #Doomsday — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) July 26, 2017

Coke Zero Sugar will hit shelves in August, so fans will soon be able to judge for themselves if the company’s claim that it’s the “best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet” is true.