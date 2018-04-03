Here's Everything You Can Eat at Coachella This Year

While the main excitement surrounding this year’s Coachella is the Beyoncé performance that we were deprived of in 2017, we can’t help but feel enormous excitement over the food on offer for 2018.

On Tuesday afternoon, the official Coachella food lineup was announced, and it’s good. Indio Central Market will feature over fifteen restaurants underneath a massive, shaded tent (with an on-site kombucha bar), including vendors such as FUKU, Van Leeuwen, and Shake Shack. Plus, for the first year ever, sobriety-minded guests can hang out at a non-alcoholic bar, Bar Not Bar. There will be over 100 vendors total at the two-weekend-long festival, serving everything from Korean barbecue to green juice to wood oven-fired pizza. Other notable vendors include Ms Chi, Sweetfin Poke, Milk Bar, Guerrilla Tacos, Kogi, Pizzanista!, Herbivorous Butcher, and Roy Choi’s Pot Pizza Joint.

If you don’t feel like eating your sandwich while bopping along in a crowd, there will also be three full-service pop-up restaurants, featuring some of Southern California’s hottest spots: Gwen, The Exchange, and Little Pine. (Festival-goers have to make reservations in advance via OpenTable).

There will also be a dining series called Outstanding in the Field, which “offers an outdoor desert dining experience like no other,” according to the website. Chefs prepare a four-course, family style meal in an intimate (and shaded) setting, with wine pairings throughout dinner. (A festival pass is required.) The chef lineup includes Bruce Kalman & Tyler Anderson, Brooke Williamson & Shirley Chung, Kyle Johnson & Josh Smith, Christian Page & Oso Campos, Pawan Mahendro, Nakul Mahendro & Arjun Mahendro, and Sara Kramer & Sarah Hymanson.

The desert is sure to get hot and sweaty and gross, which is why we’re delighted to see that there will be 14 (14!!!) ice cream vendors, serving everything from charcoal soft serve (Little Damage) to ice cream-filled donuts (Afters Ice Cream).

See the full food and drink lineup here. Coachella takes place from Apr 13, 2018 to Apr 22, 2018.