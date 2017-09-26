This Creepy Clown Will Deliver Doughnuts to Your Friends (or Enemies)

Your worst childhood nightmare is coming to life, and he’s bringing treats.

The creepy clown trend that’s made its way back into the mainstream, thanks in part to Stephen King’s new IT movie, has reached new levels with the help of Hurts Donuts. Franchises of the bakery around the country are getting in on the traumatizing fun by offering “Scary Clown Deliveries” to its customers.

For an additional $5 fee, a decked out clown will come bearing doughnuts with his infamous red balloons in hand.

“Wanna scare the sh… Shprinkles out of your friends!?” a Hurts location in Frisco, Texas wrote on Facebook with photos of a clown creepily posing in a sewage.

“Who did something rotten to you that totally deserves this?” they wrote in separate post along with the hashtag, “#Lookwhatyoumademedo“.

WATCH: Marcus Samuelsson’s Chicken Liver Mousse Doughnuts Are Totally Bizarre and Totally Delicious

RELATED: Why Are People Scared of Clowns? The Surprising Scientific Reason (It’s Not Stephen King’s Fault)

Trista Patterson, owner of a Hurts location in Wichita, Kansas, told The Wichita Eagle that the clown is intended to resemble a general terrifying Halloween clown, rather than a recreation of King’s Pennywise character. But either way, the clown-villain is showing up at offices and homes, leaving deeply terrifying— and hilarious—imprints on its customer.

“I don’t know what to think right now” one clearly freaked out customer said in a video after receiving his doughnuts. Watch below for some of the best reactions to the surprise delivery man:

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Though Tuesday was supposed to be the last chance to get your prank booked, Texans might get another chance to join in. The Frisco location wrote on their Facebook page that if their clown delivery service stirs up enough interest they “may pick a day for out of town clown deliveries as well.”