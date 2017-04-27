Cindy Crawford Digs Up Hunky Old Modeling Shots of Husband Rande Gerber to Wish Him a Happy Birthday

Cindy Crawford sure knows how to wish husband Rande Gerber a happy birthday in the most attractive way possible!

The supermodel collaborated with Gerber’s tequila brand Casamigos for a little Throwback Thursday fun to celebrate the businessman’s 54th birthday on Thursday.

“Toasting to Malibu’s finest tequila-drinking cowboy. Gearing up to celebrate @RandeGerber, one throwback at a time. #CasamigosCelebrates,” the company captioned a retro cowboy shot of Gerber on Instagram on Wednesday with an image of Casamigos Anejo photoshopped alongside him.

Digging into Gerber’s archive of vintage modeling shots, Crawford pulled some goodies to send over to the Casamigos team, who took it into their own hands to create a slew of mock advertisements for the brand.

“@RandeGerber, bringing the party since ’62. #CasamigosCelebrates,” they captioned an athletic shot of Gerber running with a bottle of Casamigos Reposado superimposed into his hand.

Great minds think alike—it seems Crawford took a page right out of co-owner and close friend George Clooney’s playbook with the birthday stunt.

“Casamigos does a body good. Wishing @RandeGerber a happy birthday, a crazy night with friends, and no hangover. Cheers! Check out our full album of throwbacks on Facebook. #CasamigosCelebrates,” Casamigos captioned its last #TBT photo on Thursday, with the brand’s logo “tattooed” on Gerber’s arm.

For a little more Rande Gerber eye candy, head over to Casamigos’ Facebook page for a full album of old-school shots!