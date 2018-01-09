Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Amazing Hack for Making Your Own Pixy Stix (and Jalapeño Chips!)

Chrissy Teigen has recently had some major food revelations—and she’s sharing the news with her fans.

The model and cookbook author posted on Twitter on Monday night, sharing two DIY tips for making your own Pixy Stix and jalapeño chips at home, which apparently left her shocked.

“Whoa you can dehydrate jalapeños, grind them into fine dust and make your own jalapeño chips,” Teigen posted. “Whaaaaaat.”

A few minutes later she posted again, sharing how to make your own pixie sticks.

“Whoa. You can dehydrate chunks of fruit, grind them into a fine powder, add sugar and pour into paper straws for pixie sticks,” she wrote. “Whaaaaaat.”

(If you’re wondering exactly how one might dehydrate fruit, Epicurious has a pretty handy guide.)

Twitter users immediately started chiming in, including Bachelor producer Elan Gale and actress Zelda Williams.

“It just feels bigger than just a hack,” Gale says. “It feels like a game changer. So much to explore! Name the day and I’m there for sure.”

The threesome even made a deal to trade jalapeño dust for another homemade delicacy: “Thank you. I’ll trade you for some cilantro pesto (unless you’re one of those people genetically predisposed to tasting soap when you eat cilantro, in which case … that sucks!)” Williams wrote.

Teigen, who is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend, is currently working on her second cookbook and we can’t say we’d be disappointed to find these recipes included.