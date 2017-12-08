It’s no secret Chrissy Teigen is a huge foodie, but the model and cookbook author says embracing her heritage has become a big focus lately while whipping up meals in the kitchen.
“Thailand is such a big part of my family and me,” Teigen explained during an interview for Chase Sapphire’s Talking Travel series. “My mom, Pepper, who lives with us, is from there and is constantly cooking Thai recipes at home (some of which will be in my upcoming cookbook).”
Teigen, who released her first cookbook in 2016 titled Cravings, and is currently developing her second one, says she didn’t always embrace her background: “I used to be embarrassed of Thai food’s weird smells as a little kid (especially the strong garlic scent), but now I crave all of the different Thai spices and use endless amounts of garlic in my recipes. I’ve come to be proud of my heritage, instead of shying away from it.”
The 32-year-old, who names Nahm and Le Normandie as some of her favorite restaurants in Thailand, says she’s even had the chance to give Anthony Bourdain a proper tour, which made her feel “like such a cool kid.”
“Although I’m not great at speaking Thai, it was amazing eating authentic boat noodles, visiting the Taling Chan floating market in Thonburi, and learning Muay Thai fighting,” she says.
Now the expectant mother to daughter Luna and wife to singer John Legend wants to share her culture with her growing family: ” I can’t wait to go back and show Luna such an important part of her heritage. I have cousins and aunts and uncles there in a village called Korat.
It will be amazing to see them meet.”Read Chrissy Teigen’s full travel guides on chase.com later this week.