It’s no secret Chrissy Teigen is a huge foodie, but the model and cookbook author says embracing her heritage has become a big focus lately while whipping up meals in the kitchen.

“Thailand is such a big part of my family and me,” Teigen explained during an interview for Chase Sapphire’s Talking Travel series. “My mom, Pepper, who lives with us, is from there and is constantly cooking Thai recipes at home (some of which will be in my upcoming cookbook).”

