Chrissy Teigen Shares a Throwback Photo of the 'Giant Cake' from Her 2013 Wedding to John Legend

Chrissy Teigen‘s pregnancy cravings have her in the mood for some wedding cake—her own wedding cake, in fact.

The model and cookbook author—who is expecting her second child, a boy, with husband John Legend—posted a throwback photo on Wednesday of her massive wedding cake from the couple’s 2013 nuptials in Lake Como, Italy.

“Someone tagged me in a photo of my wedding cake and my fatass wants cake so bad now so here is a pic of my wedding cake,” she wrote on Instagram.

Teigen revealed that the four-tier, multi-layer dessert was a carrot cake (a known-favorite of Teigen’s) with cream cheese frosting, and “it was awesome,” she said. “I miss you, giant cake.”

The naked-style cake, which was reportedly made by AFM Banqueting Milano, according to Martha Stewart Weddings, was decorated with eucalyptus and fresh white and pink flowers.

Teigen recently told Food & Wine that her pregnancy cravings extend far beyond just sweets, but that they are far less “specific” than when she was carrying her daughter Luna (who is turning 2 on Saturday!).

“I really wanted meat and milk with her. I wanted sour candy,” she said in February. “Now I’m entering that phase with crazy acid reflux. It’s not a bad thing because I can only eat pasta and potatoes. I can do hamburgers, but I can’t have Thai food and I love crazy spicy food. I definitely am craving sandwiches a lot, like deli sandwiches.”

“I feel like little boy isn’t as picky as Luna was,” she added. “It’s funny to see her out now. She’ll eat anything.”