‘It’s Happening!’ Chrissy Teigen Finally Learns How to Make Outback Steakhouse’s Bloomin’ Onion

Chrissy Teigen‘s culinary wish has come true, thanks to Outback Steakhouse.

One week after she publicly pleaded to learn the Australian-themed chain’s famous Bloomin’ Onion appetizer, the Lip Sync Battle star got her own private lesson.

Teigen, 31, documented her cooking experience with husband John Legend and Outback chefs on Snapchat Wednesday.

It's bloomin A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Ahhhh @chrissyteigen is really getting her blooming onion lesson from @Outback 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iIAIxrPtbp — Laura Arias (@aauralrias) April 6, 2017

“It’s happening!” the mother of one said in a selfie video before the Grammy winner joked: “It’s bloomin’!” The couple even received personalized black chef coats complete with the restaurant franchise’s logo.

In late March, the model tapped her nearly five million Twitter followers to pose a very important question: “Has anyone attempted to make a bloomin onion at home? Did it work or does outback have special tricks.”

PLEASE SEND AN OUTBACK CHEF TO MY HOME https://t.co/zJBRCSYcGE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2017

@chrissyteigen We'd love to teach you our special Bloomin' Onion tricks. Send us a DM and we'll hook you up. — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) March 28, 2017

And Teigen is not the Bloomin’ Onion’s only celebrity fan. Hailey Baldwin and Yahoo Style’s editor-in-chief Joe Zee also expressed their love for the hand-carved hors d’oeuvre.

PEOPLE learned some helpful tips from Outback to make your own Bloomin’ Onion — find out how!