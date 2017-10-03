Food

Indisputable Proof That Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Vilailuck Is the Best Mom

It’s easy to see where Chrissy Teigen got her good sense of humor

By @jessfect

Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

SHE MAKES A PRETTY GOOD "ASSISTANT"

When Chrissy needed six brown bananas for a recipe she was developing, Vilailuck acted as her assistant to retrieve the delivery from a stranger on Twitter—and did what any good mom would do. "just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade," Chrissy tweeted of the exchange. 

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE'S AN A+ GRANDMA

The Internet star, whose Instagram account is littered with photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna, spends a lot of time with her family, vacationing and traveling the world — plus she lives with them!  

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE SUPPORTS CHRISSY'S ENDEAVORS

Viailuck knows an event wouldn't be successful without your mom there to cheer you on. "Fun day," she wrote as she supported Chrissy at the launch of her Becca beauty line

SHE'S STARRED IN A COMMERCIAL

Not only does she often appear on Chrissy's Instagram, Vilailuck was also seen in a Smirnoff commercial with her daughter. The "Mom's Night Out" spot was her television debut, where Chrissy plays the mixologist and her mom is saddled up at the bar in the moody, dark setting.

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE HAS SERIOUS COOKING SKILLS

We all know Chrissy is an impressive cook, and it looks like she got the talent from her mom, who recently posted this delicious-looking larb grilled tilapia

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE HAS TROUBLE WITH TECHNOLOGY

Just like many of us, she gets frustrated when technology doesn't go her way, captioning this screenshot: "😩😩😩."

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE KNOWS HOW TO POSE FOR THE CAMERA

"@chrissyteigen teach me how to pose," she captioned this shot of herself modeling.

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE'S A SNAPCHAT PRO

In addition to being a fan of Instagram, she also loves a good Snapchat filter, seen here with Chrissy's pup, Pippa.

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE'S A BARGAIN SHOPPER

"Yes! I went shopping today," she posted holding a JCPenney bag. 

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

SHE'S NOT AFRAID TO BE HONEST

"Brought up my girls and lots of animals here great memories so much love and happiness🙏 🏡👨‍👩‍👧‍👧❤️😢#snohomishwashington," she posted outside of Chrissy's childhood home. "I drove true this garage While it close! 😩😩"

