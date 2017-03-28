Chrissy Teigen and Her Mom Have a Seinfeld Moment with Homemade Sausages

Need a midday pick-me-up? Oh, this will do just the trick.

Chrissy Teigen and her mom Vilailuck made fresh sausage on Monday night and naturally, the model documented every step on Snapchat. The process was so entertaining at one point the model’s daughter, Luna, couldn’t even look away.

“Uhhhhh making sausage,” Teigen wrote on a video of Vilailuck slowly rolling the casing onto a LEM Sausage Stuffer before following up with, “Gonna barf.”

The whole meaty endeavor was fairly labor intensive, taking at least three hours to finish, and Teigen was having none of it. “I’ve never f—— seen something take so long in my entire life,” she said with a laugh. “Hurry up, Jesus Christ.”

In between bouts of laughter mixed with rage, the cookbook author noted how Vilailuck reminded her of that Seinfeld episode when Kramer and Newman make sausage in Jerry’s apartment. The resemblance is uncanny:

The final step of making sausage at home before cooking them is to hang the links on a rack of some sort. So what did Vilailuck’s use as a “rack”? Teigen’s kitchen lights and yup, you guessed it, she wasn’t pleased. “Mom I swear to God, I’m gonna f—— kill you. Why is there sausage on my lights?!” said Teigen. But that didn’t stop her mom from showing off the fruits of her labor on Instagram.

Stay up last night making sausage! 👌👌 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

But really, no photo—or any amount of dirty jokes—will do the videos justice. Follow Teigen on Snapchat @chrissyteigen to see Vilailuck’s sausages come to life. You’ve got about 10 hours left.