Get the First Look at Chrissy Teigen’s New Smirnoff Commercial — Featuring Her Mom!

Chrissy Teigen first teased her partnership with Smirnoff on Instagram last week and now the wait is over to see what exactly she’s been up to. In an exclusive first look at Teigen’s new advertisement for the vodka brand, there’s another familiar face in the clip — her mom Vilailuck.

Fans of the Teigen-Legend family likely recognize Vilailuck from her appearances on Instagram and in Teigen’s Snapchat, but the “Mom’s Night Out” spot will be her television debut. In the commercial, Teigen is playing the mixologist while her mom is saddled up at the bar in the moody, dark setting.

The narrator says, “Smirnoff brand has been known for quality since 1864 so you probably think Chrissy Teigen would pour this cocktail into a fancy glass.”

“But I don’t,” says the Cravings cookbook author while pouring it into a red Solo Cup. Then she says, “But I could,” pouring it back into the martini glass. “So smooth,” Vilailuck adds before they cheers and walk out of the bar holding hands.

From Coinage: Should You Be Tipping In Cash Only?

The model says she decided to partner up with the brand because of its laid back attitude towards vodka. “I could have gone for a fancy vodka, but I didn’t. I chose one that keeps it real instead,” she captioned a hilarious roundup of bloopers from the pair’s shoot.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wants to Make an Outback Bloomin’ Onion at Home—So We Found Out How

“Smirnoff is actually a really great tasting vodka, and they aren’t afraid to be a little unfancy sometimes,” she added. “Samesies.”