Chrissy Teigen Is Not Going to ‘Deprive’ Her Daughter Luna of Fast Food

When it comes to enjoying fast food, Chrissy Teigen doesn’t want anyone to feel left out — including her 1-year-old daughter Luna.

The cookbook author and model, who teamed up with McDonald’s to announce their Global McDelivery partnership with UberEATs, tells PEOPLE she wants Luna to be able to enjoy a normal childhood.

“It’s hard sometimes because you want to find balance and there’s organic this, organic everything,” she says. “She loves French fries, like, she’s a kid. I don’t want to deprive her. I don’t want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy. Everything is in balance.”

Teigen says she also wants her daughter with husband John Legend to do the stuff she did while growing up: “I want her to go and play in the PlayPlace and I want her to do those kids things.”

While Luna has been loving strawberries, flaky fish and avocado lately, Teigen says she is also into adding a little extra pizazz to her meals.

“She’s just kind of learning about sauces so now with her French fries she looks around and knows there’s ketchup somewhere,” Teigen says. “I’m like, ‘You used to eat your French fries plain!’ Now she needs condiments.”

As part of her partnership with McDonald’s, Teigen handed out free food to firefighters in Hoboken, New Jersey and gave them special items from the McDelivery Collection.

On Wednesday only, customers who order McDonald’s from participating restaurants on UberEATs might be the lucky winners of some of the McDelivery swag including a Big Mac onesie, pillow case and “World Famous” hoodie, which of course Teigen has also been known to sport herself.