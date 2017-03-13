Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Baby Luna for ‘Sushi Time’ — See the Adorable Photo

Sushi for three!

The Legend-Teigen family went out for sushi Sunday night, and of course, cuteness ensued. Chrissy Teigen‘s mom, Vilailuck, shared an adorable shot of Teigen and John Legend with their daughter Luna at a table waiting for their meal. Luna is seen with a big smile on her face and a set of chopsticks in her right hand, ready to eat.

“Sushi time,” Vilailuck posted, while Legend attempts to capture another shot of the 11-month-old on his phone.

The sushi date comes just two days after Teigen — who recently opened up about her battle with postpartum depression — shut down critics on Twitter. Along with a screenshot of people commenting on how she and Legend parent their daughter, Teigen wrote, “Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks.”

Sushi time🍲🍜🍱❤❤ A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Before haters start going off on the nearly one-year-old using chopsticks, we can assume they were just a distraction until meal time. Luna is bound to be a pro in the kitchen one day just like her mom, who is often seen stirring up new dishes in the kitchen. And based on Luna’s giant grin, we’d say everything is more than fine.