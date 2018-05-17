Of Course Chrissy Teigen's Birth Announcement Turned Into a Twitter Feud About Pizza

When Chrissy Teigen announced the birth of her baby boy on Twitter, we highly doubt she anticipated that it would incite a heated discussion about pizza.

In true Teigen fashion, the model used the social media platform to reveal that she and John Legend had welcomed their baby boy into the world late Wednesday night. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the model tweeted, followed by two baby bottle and smiley hugging face emojis.

Many users took the opportunity to offer their congratulations to the couple but others had their own agenda, and it had absolutely nothing to do with babies.

Writer Shawn Garrett, a self-proclaimed pizza lover based on his previous tweets, kicked things off by responding to Teigen’s birth announcement. “Is it domino’s,” he asked.

is it domino's — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) May 17, 2018

Then another user responded, writing “no, it’s digorno.” Three hours later, the frozen pizza company came back with a tweet of their own, roasting their customer for misspelling their name. “At least spell it correctly,” they fired back.

“D—, DiGiorno is ON IT,” another user wrote.

At least spell it correctly. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 17, 2018

Thank you for spelling it correctly. Seems like a skill some lack apparently. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 17, 2018

It wasn’t long before a few users pointed out that the pizza company’s response was “rather snarky” causing DiGiorno to then defend themselves, stating that they were just trying to be “helpful” and “informative.”

Just trying to help people out. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 17, 2018

Meant to be informative. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 17, 2018

While some users appreciated DiGiorno’s responses and thought they were “hilarious,” others weren’t so pleased. Read on for some more of our favorite interactions during the cheese-fueled fight.

We don’t have time for that 🙃 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 17, 2018

~~*The bar is so low that people think this is savage.*~~ https://t.co/FiwPleKiBk — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 17, 2018

Hilarious that you hijacked @chrissyteigen birth announcement tweet! — Julia Belcher (@JBelcherZ4) May 17, 2018

Holy shit DiGiorno a person was BORN this isn’t about u pic.twitter.com/2JEwG6XeTh — Sarah Cohen (@SarahhCohen) May 17, 2018

During the whole debacle, a few users couldn’t help but notice that DiGiorno had completely “hijacked” Teigen’s birth announcement. But this isn’t the first time DiGiorno has used Twitter to show off their sassy side.

In 2017, the frozen pizza brand threw shade at Papa John’s following the pizza delivery company’s CEO blaming NFL protests for declining sales. DiGiorno played on Papa John’s tagline (“Better ingredients, better pizza”) by tweeting and briefly changing their bio to read “Better Pizza. Better Sales. It’s DiGiorno.”