Chrissy Teigen Wishes This Popular Food Trend Would End

It’s very unlikely you’ll ever see Chrissy Teigen drinking a Unicorn Frappuccino — or anything Unicorn-themed for that matter.

The model and cookbook author told PEOPLE on Wednesday while promoting McDonald’s McDelivery service that she is “exhausted” by the new trend.

“The unicorn burrito with cotton candy? That’s not a burrito. That’s a tortilla filled with cotton candy and jelly on it,” she says. “I’m just not understanding a lot of things in the food world and I feel like it’s all about the Instagram now. I mean, I’m old school in the way where I’m like just serve good food and people will come to it. Now everyone feels like they need a gimmick and you really don’t—just make good, hearty beautiful food.”

When it comes to what food she would like to see have a moment in the food world, she had two words: meat pies.

“I do feel like meat pies haven’t taken off enough in the United States,” Teigen says. “Everywhere else they appreciate a good meat pie, like at the gas station you get a meat pie. They’re so easy to hold, so delicious. Ugh, I love them.”

While chatting with PEOPLE, Teigen also gave an update on her upcoming second cookbook, saying the process has been difficult: “The first one, it’s every recipe you know you love, your family loves, then you start to work on the second one and John [Legend] compares it to a second album,” she says. “You want to change it up but you also know why it worked so well in the first place so you don’t want to change it up too much.”

The mom to daughter Luna, 1, with husband Legend says her palate has also changed. “Writing the last book I was pregnant, and promoting the last book I was pregnant and the food that I loved is different from the food that I love now,” she says. “That’s definitely the challenge in it.”

Although she hasn’t totally wrapped her head around the concept just yet, she does know that she wants the book to “tell a story.”

“I keep saying I want to put in a few more healthy options in the book but that doesn’t tell the right story,” Teigen says. “To have like a tuna casserole oozing with cheese and then next to it a pomegranate salad or something, that drives me wild, it makes me anxious even thinking about it. So basically I either have to let that part go and realize everyone has different palates and in the same way that I sometimes want a light salad, sometimes I want a casserole. I just have to figure out mentally how to get past that.”