Luna Legend Is Taking After Mom Chrissy Teigen in the Kitchen — See the Sweet Snaps

When your mom is Chrissy Teigen, you’re bound to get busy in the kitchen, too.

The model and cookbook author, 31, shared her baking and cooking extravaganza on Snapchat on Wednesday, with her mom Vilailuck, husband John Legend and their daughter Luna also getting in on the action. Teigen first shared a beautiful salmon dinner and followed up the next day by making zucchini, walnut and apple cake with lemon-scented yogurt.

The cuteness ensued when Luna joined on the fun, with Teigen snapping a sweet video of her mom holding her up to whisk the batter.

“Good job!” Teigen says the her daughter. The one-year-old then switches hands holding the utensil and uses her other hand to get a taste.

While the cake was baking, Teigen turned her attention to making chilled creamy avocado, miso and orange soup in a blender like the amazing multi-tasker that she is.

The final product turned out flawless (why are we not surprised?).

“How cute is my rustic zucchini cake with spiced walnuts and honey yogurt?” she says.