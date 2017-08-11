Chrissy Teigen had an epic clap-back response to a comment on social media that seemed to question the relevance of cookbooks.

It all started on Friday afternoon when Teigen posted a survey question about galangal, a root common in Thai cuisine that’s similar to ginger (but stronger).

“Doing some recipes for next book today. question. can you get galangal where you live?,” Teigen posted along with three options to chose from. The model later clarified: “(I know what galangal is. I am wondering if you personally can get it in your area. want a cookbook everyone can use!).”

One Twitter user responded by questioning the idea of a cookbooks in general, writing, “Do people still buy cookbooks? I just google ingredients and it gives me recipes.”

While it is unclear if she meant the comment as shade or was merely posing a question, Teigen used a bit of sass in her reply.

“I sold like 400 or 500 thousand so I guess,” wrote Teigen.

The response was in reference to her wildly successful Cravings, which was the second best-selling cookbook of 2016.

Now working on her second cookbook, the Lip Sync Battle host told PEOPLE in November 2016 that her cooking style changed since the birth of her now 15-month-old daughter Luna, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

“It’s been really fun trying to find things that are a little quicker and a little simpler because these days I really appreciate a simple recipe.”

“Obviously, baby Luna’s changed us a lot. Some of the things that I barely have the energy for now on a Sunday I used to cook on, like, a Wednesday night. I don’t have time to pick the same herbs as I used to,” she said.

As she and Luna accompany Legend on tour, Teigen has been testing recipes along the way.

“We have tried to book as many homes, AirBnB type places across the country,” Teigen told PEOPLE on the set of her newest Smirnoff ad. “If John is performing more than one or two nights in a city then we’ve tried to get a house. I’m trying to finish the cookbook and I need a kitchen! I want to tweet like, ‘Anyone hear in Clearwater have a kitchen I can use?’ I have to finish this book!”