How Chrissy Teigen Is Finishing Her New Cookbook While on Tour with John and Luna

Even while Chrissy Teigen is traveling on tour with her husband John Legend and their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, she’s making it a priority to test recipes for her second cookbook.

“We have tried to book as many homes, AirBnB type places across the country,” Teigen tells PEOPLE on the set of her newest Smirnoff ad. “If John is performing more than one or two nights in a city then we’ve tried to get a house. I’m trying to finish the cookbook and I need a kitchen! I want to tweet like, ‘Anyone hear in Clearwater have a kitchen I can use?’ I have to finish this book!”

And though the Cravings author will be watching Legend perform in Los Angeles for Memorial Day this year, she has another fun idea planned for the evening.

“He’ll be performing at the Greek Theater and the [first house that John and I bought] is just around the corner so we might pass by it,” she tells PEOPLE. “I really think about that place all the time. I want it! I want to get it back almost.”

For those who aren’t married to a touring R&B star, Teigen shares her best barbecue entertaining tips, with a refreshing summer cocktail recipe to boot.

1.) Set up a bar.

“You don’t want to be tied down to making cocktails for everybody, like individual cocktails,” Teigen says. “You also don’t want to put them to work either. What I like doing is making a huge punch bowl, or better yet, find one a mason jar beverage dispenser, it just makes everything look very cool, very casual.”

Adding, “I love a bar of anything. I love being able to put together a Frito pie bar, or a taco bar, or anything where people can see fresh ingredients out and be able to pick and choose what they want. We’re all different. We all have certain versions to certain things. I think that’s really important is for people to have a choice in what they want. That’s why a cocktail bar with everything laid out is really important.”

2.) Keep it light.

“I love vodka and soda,” says Teigen. “I don’t like really heavy drinks. I tend to love something refreshing and light. For me, club soda really does that job. I really like putting fresh things in my cocktails – you can always add honey or thyme or berries.”

3.) Relax and enjoy!

“We love to keep things really casual,” she says. ” A lot of people when they come to our home they think that we’re going to have oer d’oeuvres passed out and a DJ playing, but no, we plug it into the iPod. We like to be very relaxed. We want everybody to get that vibe from the second they walk in. That’s why I think it’s really important to have a self-served bar. It doesn’t intimidate people. You have all of your alcohols lined up. You have all fresh garnishes to add. People can really do what they want and just enjoy the party.”

Berry ‘Merica Punch

Serves 6

1 cup berry-flavored vodka

1 cup regular vodka

2 cups blackberry seltzer water

4 cups lemonade

1. In a large pitcher filled with ice, mix all ingredients together and stir to combine.