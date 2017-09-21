Chrissy Teigen Successfully Crowd-Sourced 6 Brown Bananas from Twitter—and Sent Her Mom to Pick Them Up

Chrissy Teigen loves to make jokes, but she wasn’t joking on Thursday when she asked Twitter to help her find six brown bananas to make banana bread with.

It all started on Sunday when Teigen, 31, tweeted about needing some bananas. “If I bring 4 perfect bananas to the thai temple today can I take 4 brown bananas from the mini Buddah house offerings?” she wrote. “Making banana bread”

But instead of answering her question, people kept giving Teigen their tricks for how to make bananas ripen faster, and just before 2 pm on Thursday, the cookbook author had had enough. “ok this banana thing is getting ridiculous,” she said.

“Don’t tell me your banana browning hacks. Just…if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area lmk,” she continued.

If I bring 4 perfect bananas to the thai temple today can I take 4 brown bananas from the mini Buddha house offerings? Making banana bread — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2017

ok this banana thing is getting ridiculous. don't tell me your banana browning hacks. just…if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area lmk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Best ‘Hangover Meal’ Recipe (Which Also Doubles as Baby Food)

Shortly following her first tweet, Teigen doubled down on her promise, throwing in a couple of added incentives for people to help her out.

“If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John’s underwear and a Becca palette.”

“SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY,” Teigen added. “Please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign.”

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

And sure enough, the offers started rolling in.

“Ok and @onairjake has 2,” Teigen wrote alongside a photo of somebody holding 3 browned bananas giving the peace sign. “WE NEED ONE MORE! Or, a single person with 6. This is gonna be a long day.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Had the Perfect Response to a Woman Who Dissed Cookbooks

ok and @onairjake has 2….WE NEED ONE MORE! or, a single person with 6. this is gonna be a long day https://t.co/xbNyJIlN1y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

“SO CLOSE,” Teigen commented in reference to somebody who only had five bananas. “[My assistant] might kill me if she has to drive to multiple homes across LA.”

SO CLOSE. she might kill me if she has to drive to multiple homes across LA https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

But then, Teigen got hit with an offer she couldn’t refuse.

Meg Zukin, the same person who only had five bananas, said she’d be willing to meet Teigen’s assistant and proceeded to tell Teigen where she lived, just in case that was helpful. Teigen replied, noting that her assistant (later revealed to be her mom Vilailuck) and this good Samaritan lived close to each other. “Ok I think 5 will do. Thank you so much she will DM you now!!!” she said.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

SO DOES SHE! ok I think 5 will do. thank you so much will DM you now!!! https://t.co/mCWqYaxLzl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Meeting up with a stranger has its risks of course, so “just for safety” Vilailuck requested that Zukin “taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade.”

just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

And then Teigen announced that this whole banana ordeal was over. “The deal has been done,” she wrote alongside a picture of the banana handoff. “Thank you, @bymeg!!!!”

Four minutes later, Teigen posted a picture of her mother carrying the bananas and throwing up a peace sign. “Already home,” Teigen wrote alongside the photo. “That was…so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this.”

already home. that was…so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this pic.twitter.com/DLAzKvDezI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

And Zukin was thrilled with the results of the trade — though she was unsure what to do with Legend’s boxer-briefs.

so…. should I frame the underwear or what? @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/Xs0lXXpuJ9 — Meg Zukin (@bymeg) September 21, 2017

Yes and I approve. Can't make banana bread without brown bananas! — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 21, 2017

Who knew being unemployed and skipping a workout class would prove to be so lucrative #nannergate @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/I2c2AE4f8w — Meg Zukin (@bymeg) September 21, 2017

We may never know whether or not Teigen was serious about crowd-sourcing her bananas from Twitter when she first tweeted about needing them on Thursday, but that doesn’t matter. She got the bananas she was looking for, and it only took her a little over an hour and a half to do it.

For those who offered up their brown bananas but missed out on the opportunity to snag a pair of her husband’s underwear, don’t sweat it. Teigen promises she will “send the runner ups some banana bread once done.”